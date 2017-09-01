Friday Night Blitz Week Two

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Here are the final high school football scores in the Midlands.
Andrew Jackson 46 W.W. King 8
Cardinal Newman 21 Trinity Byrnes 20
Faith Christian Knights 48 Providence Athletic Club 12
FIrst Baptist 40 Pinewood Prep 0
Columbia 55 CA Johnson 6
Edisto 32 Eau Claire 14
Fort Dorchester 41 Dutch Fork 25
Gilbert 44 River Bluff 16
Hammond 35 Laurence Manning 21
Hartsville 41 Camden 7
Lexington 29 Brookland Cayce 28 2/OT
Lugoff Elgin 53 Midland Valley 35
Mauldin 60 JL Mann 6
Newberry 36 Batesburg Leesville 19
Orangeburg Prep 13 Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Ridge Spring Monetta 39 Whitmire 0
Silver Bluff 22 Fox Creek 20
Spring Valley 45 RNE 7
South Aiken 51 Swansea 0
St. Andrews 33 Thomas Heyward Academy 0
Sumter 31 Goose Creek 0
Woodland 35 Lake Marion 6
