Friday Night Blitz Week Two

Midlands high school football game finals

wltx 11:31 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  Here are the final high school football scores in the Midlands.

 

Andrew Jackson 46  W.W. King 8

Cardinal Newman 21  Trinity Byrnes 20

Faith Christian Knights   48   Providence Athletic Club 12 

FIrst Baptist  40  Pinewood Prep 0

Columbia 55  CA Johnson 6

Edisto 32  Eau Claire 14

Fort Dorchester 41  Dutch Fork 25

Gilbert 44  River Bluff 16

Hammond 35  Laurence Manning 21

Hartsville 41  Camden 7  

Lexington 29  Brookland Cayce 28   2/OT

Lugoff Elgin 53  Midland Valley 35

Mauldin 60   JL Mann 6

Newberry 36  Batesburg Leesville 19 

Orangeburg Prep 13  Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Ridge Spring Monetta 39  Whitmire 0

Silver Bluff 22  Fox Creek 20 

Spring Valley 45  RNE 7

South Aiken 51  Swansea 0

St. Andrews 33  Thomas Heyward Academy 0

Sumter 31  Goose Creek 0

 

 

Woodland 35  Lake Marion 6

 

