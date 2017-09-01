Friday Night Blitz Week Two

Friday Night Blitz (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Here are the final high school football scores in the Midlands.

Andrew Jackson 46 W.W. King 8

Cardinal Newman 21 Trinity Byrnes 20

Faith Christian Knights 48 Providence Athletic Club 12

FIrst Baptist 40 Pinewood Prep 0

Columbia 55 CA Johnson 6

Edisto 32 Eau Claire 14

Fort Dorchester 41 Dutch Fork 25

Gilbert 44 River Bluff 16

Hammond 35 Laurence Manning 21

Hartsville 41 Camden 7

Lexington 29 Brookland Cayce 28 2/OT

Lugoff Elgin 53 Midland Valley 35

Mauldin 60 JL Mann 6

Newberry 36 Batesburg Leesville 19

Orangeburg Prep 13 Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Ridge Spring Monetta 39 Whitmire 0

Silver Bluff 22 Fox Creek 20

Spring Valley 45 RNE 7

South Aiken 51 Swansea 0

St. Andrews 33 Thomas Heyward Academy 0

Sumter 31 Goose Creek 0

Woodland 35 Lake Marion 6

