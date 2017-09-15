WLTX
Close

Friday NIght Blitz: Week Four

wltx 10:46 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) This weeks scores and highlights from local high school football games. 

 

 

Abbeville 49  Clinton 12

Airport 25   Orangeburg Wilkinson 15

Barnwell 34    Swansea 14

Ben Lippen 42  Porter Gaud 28

Bethune-Bowman 44     C.A. Johnson 20

Blackville-Hilda 44    Denmark-Olar 6  

Chapin 38    Brookland-Cayce 20

Chester 40   Lower Richland 39  

Columbia 24    Keenan 7

Crestwood 34    Marion 6

Dreher 42    Calhoun County 21

Dutch Fork  49    River Bluff 9

Edisto 20   Scott's Branch 18

Emerald 26  Strom Thurmond 17

Gray Collegiate 37  Pelion 0  

Hammond 54  Orangeburg Prep 12

Hartsville 21   Marlboro County 14 

Lamar 43   East Clarendon 6  

Lewisville 40   Eau Claire 16  

Manning 20   South Florence 0 

Newberry 22   Fairfield-Central 21

Ninety-Six 23    Mid-Carolina 21

North Augusta 42   White Knoll 14 

Patrick Henry 30    Clarendon Hall 28

Richard Winn 52   Newberry Academy 6 

Richland Northeast 28  A.C. Flora 21

Ridge View 38  Union County 0

Saluda 27   Batesburg-Leesville 0

Silver Bluff 35   Midland Valley 7  

South Aiken 42   Lugoff-Elgin 0

Spring Valley 20   Lexington 7 

Sumter 51   Lakewood 21

Wilson Hall 35   Cardinal Newman 0

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories