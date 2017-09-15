Columbia, SC (WLTX) This weeks scores and highlights from local high school football games.
Abbeville 49 Clinton 12
Airport 25 Orangeburg Wilkinson 15
Barnwell 34 Swansea 14
Ben Lippen 42 Porter Gaud 28
Bethune-Bowman 44 C.A. Johnson 20
Blackville-Hilda 44 Denmark-Olar 6
Chapin 38 Brookland-Cayce 20
Chester 40 Lower Richland 39
Columbia 24 Keenan 7
Crestwood 34 Marion 6
Dreher 42 Calhoun County 21
Dutch Fork 49 River Bluff 9
Edisto 20 Scott's Branch 18
Emerald 26 Strom Thurmond 17
Gray Collegiate 37 Pelion 0
Hammond 54 Orangeburg Prep 12
Hartsville 21 Marlboro County 14
Lamar 43 East Clarendon 6
Lewisville 40 Eau Claire 16
Manning 20 South Florence 0
Newberry 22 Fairfield-Central 21
Ninety-Six 23 Mid-Carolina 21
North Augusta 42 White Knoll 14
Patrick Henry 30 Clarendon Hall 28
Richard Winn 52 Newberry Academy 6
Richland Northeast 28 A.C. Flora 21
Ridge View 38 Union County 0
Saluda 27 Batesburg-Leesville 0
Silver Bluff 35 Midland Valley 7
South Aiken 42 Lugoff-Elgin 0
Spring Valley 20 Lexington 7
Sumter 51 Lakewood 21
Wilson Hall 35 Cardinal Newman 0
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs