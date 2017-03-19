Frost Advisory Monday Morning

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Monday will start off cold with a frost advisory in place, but temperatures will be pleasant by the afternoon.

Chilly temperatures are expected for Monday morning as readings in the middle to upper 30s are expected. A frost advisory is in effect for most of the Midlands from 4 AM until 9 AM Monday.

It will be sunny Monday, and temperatures will start to warm up during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Very warm weather is expected Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the north. There will be a chance for showers or storms from late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

Cooler air is expected behind the front as high pressure builds in from the north. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The computer models suggest that a wedge of cool air will form over the Carolinas. If this occurs, we are more likely to see cloudiness and cooler temperatures.

The weekend looks to be unsettled, there is a small chance for a shower or storm Saturday and a slightly better chance for rain on Sunday.

