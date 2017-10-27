Frost Possible Early Next Week

7-day forecast for Columbia, SC.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Clouds will be moving through the Midlands Saturday morning as moisture increases across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon and it will be warm. There will only be a slight chance of a shower during the day. However, a cold front will be passing through the area Saturday night bringing scattered showers. Rainfall is expected to be light.

There may be some cloudiness around daybreak on Sunday, but skies will be clearing by afternoon. It will be windy and turning cooler during the day. Winds will diminish Sunday night and scattered frost is expected by Monday morning. A freeze will be possible for low-lying areas.

A warming trend will begin Monday afternoon and will continue for the remainder of the workweek. There will be a slow increase in the moisture through the week. Dry weather is expected for Halloween to the delight of trick-o-treaters. It may be a little cool in some areas after sunset.

© 2017 WLTX-TV