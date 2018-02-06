Fuel Spill From Train Collision Concerns Residents

The collision involved a CSX freight train and an Amtrak train, and caused fuel leaks. According to officials, there were about 5,000 gallons spilled in the area.

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate Sunday morning's fatal train collision.

Jimmy Dalton lives right next to the railroad tracks where the collision took place.

He is on well water, so his family is concerned that fuel could be seeping into the drainage ditch.

Dalton said his neighbor put plastic down and made a mound of dirt to keep the fuel from reaching the ditch.

News 19 reached out to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) about the safety concerns for residents.

In a statement, DHEC stated, "We are still in the emergency response phase of the incident. The release has been contained and the department is working with the railroad on the initial assessment and cleanup. We would not expect there to be any immediate impact on groundwater or private wells. Once the emergency phase is over, we will investigate the release fully and ensure that the responsible part remediates any impact to the environment, including groundwater, as quickly as possible."

