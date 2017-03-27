A Kelly family photo

CAYCE, S.C. - Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Four members of the Kelly family, who died in a Lexington County house fire last week, have been laid to rest.

The funeral for Scott and Mandy Kelly, and two of their children, 9-year-old Elizabeth, and 10-month-old Judah, was held Monday afternoon at one o'clock at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

People gathered from across the Midlands to mourn the loss of the family. One person who came to show their respect was Cheryl Fralick, a close family friend of the Kellys.

"You really can't focus on the why and the how of what happened, but focus on...the family, " says Fralick, "who they are, who they were, and who they're going to be forever."

Fralick, along with her husband were team teachers with Scott and Amanda for early high school students at Trinity Baptist Church.

She says even though Scott and Mandy Kelly are being laid to rest today, they can still teach us valuable lessons.

"If they were here right now, they would say love each other well, there is no room for hate in this world," she says, "and they would tell us: this is not 'goodbye,' this is 'I'll see you later.'"

The fire happened last week at the family's home on Mossborough Drive. Investigators weren't able to determine what caused the fire, but say it wasn't suspicious.

Scott and Kelly's two oldest children Bekah and Jared, along with Scott's mother, survived the fire, and have been receiving overwhelming support from the community.

Fralick, who is a Sunday School teacher for the children says that she is helping to guide the kids through this traumatic time.

"At Sunday School [this week], Bekha was there, and our students just rallied around her, and they prayed with her," she says, "we were able to talk through some things, and just love on each other."

Trinity Baptist Church has created a fund to help the Kelly as they recover in their time of need. You can find more information about donations at their website here.

© 2017 WLTX-TV