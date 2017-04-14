Future of Five Points Bar Remains Unresolved After Assualt, Meeting

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The future of a Five Points Bar remains uncertain after police met with the bar's owner and his attorney on Thursday.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook met with the owner of Daniel Wells, owner of DHW Purchasing Group, and his attorney, Mike Montgomery Thursday regarding the possible revocation of the business license for “The Pour House,” located at 800 Harden Street in the Five Points, according the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the informal meeting was "productive and informative" and was not adversarial. "No final decisions have been made, but the parties have agreed to exchange more information regarding this issue to ensure an appropriate resolution to this matter," say police.

Last week, Columbia police deemed the bar, where a recent assault took place, a public nuisance, which could lead to the business losing its license to operate.

The department says they made the decision to give the public nuisance status to the Pour House on Harden Street because of the number of calls of service they've had to make there since July of last year.

According to Columbia police, they've responded more than 20 times, issuing 11 citations/arrests for offenses ranging from disorderly conduct to fighting and underage drinking.

The city had already taken back the bar's license to operate extended hours and notified Wells that the business' license could be revoked by Chief Skip Holbrook as early as this week.

The declaration came almost three weeks after a violent incident at the bar that led to some controversy in the community. Back on March 19th, Columbia police say Wells put 22-year-old Ryan Chisholm in a chokehold outside the Pour House. Chisholm lost consciousness, and police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground.

The force of the collision caused Chisholm to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw. The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The incident was captured on cell phone video that's been widely circulated on the internet.

Wells was arrested and charged in the incident, and was released on bond. Police have not determined a motive in the incident.

The victim also is a student at USC. In a statement, School President Harris Pastides said, in part, "the aggressive behavior exhibited is not consistent with the expectations we have for our neighbors in Five Points. The videos that are now surfacing are disconcerting to say the least."

A group held a small protest outside the bar, claiming they've been unfairly treated at the establishment, and calling for it to be shut down.

