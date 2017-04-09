Gamecock Fans Celebrate at the National Champions Parade

USC women's basketball team national champions parade (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A big crowd packed downtown Columbia on Sunday to celebrate the Gamecock women's basketball team's national championship win.

"Our women's basketball team, led by the greatest coach in this United States, Miss Dawn Staley, are the 2017 women's basketball national champs," exclaimed Gamecock fan Chris Young.

Young said he knew this would happen all along.

"I woke up before the season started and said, 'this is the year, we're going to bring it home,'" Young said.

Fans like Pat Tipton came from all over to celebrate the national champions..

"We drove all the way from Fayetteville, North Carolina to be here with them," said fan Andrena Cooper.

Cooper and her daughter Brittany say even getting their championship shirts took a trip.





"I could not find any gamecocks shirts in Fayetteville, so we drove an hour and a half to Florence just to get our shirts," Cooper said.

Fans say they've been waiting a while for this.

"We've been coming to basketball games when there were less than 500 people in the stands," laughed Faye Burton.

The crowd's excitement could not be contained. Out of all the emotions swimming through the sea of garnet and black fans say one of the biggest has got to be pride.

"This is the number one thing in the state right now," Tipton said. "We love South Carolina, it represents our state wonderful."

© 2017 WLTX-TV