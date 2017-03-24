Gamecock Fans in San Francisco Celebrate Teams

The University of South Carolina women's basketball team takes on Quinnipiac on Saturday in the Sweet 16 in Stockton, California. But 90 miles away, Gamecock fans gather to watch their team in action in San Francisco.

It's part of the Gamecock Club. There are clubs in large cities across the United States. Fans meet at Giordano Brothers on 16th Street whenever the Gamecocks are in action, whether that's basketball or football.

On Friday afternoon, fans scooted out of work early to watch the USC men tip off against Baylor in the Sweet 16. And for a 4:30pm tip off Pacific time, there was a decent crowd on hand.

"We have our own community around here. We're fans and we're going to watch wherever we are," said Caleb Jennings.

Amy Squeglia, the San Francisco chapter organizer, took over two and a half years ago. She said that's when gatherings started happening regularly at Giordano Brothers.

Squeglia added that it's a chance to USC alums to connect with one another, especially being nearly three thousand miles away from Columbia.

"I feel like it's nice to have a little piece of home out here," she said.

