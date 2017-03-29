Gamecock Fans Prepare for Dallas

Some Gamecock fans are traveling nearly four thousand miles in a three day span to watch the women's team in the Final Four.

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- After cutting down the nets in Stockton, California on Monday, the Gamecocks headed straight to Dallas for the Final Four. But for some of their fans, they're traveling nearly four thousand miles in a three day span.

"Get the laundry done and head back out again," said Paul Sheler.

Paul and his wife, JoAnn, flew to Stockton last Friday to watch the Gamecocks in the regional tournament and clinch a spot in their second Final Four in 2 years.

"It was so exciting because last year, Syracuse knocked us out," said JoAnn.

While they were flying back to Columbia, they received an e-mail saying they had tickets to Friday's Final Four game against Stanford. But for one super fan, he had his flight booked and tickets bought before the season even started.

"I'm a huge believer. I bought my plane ticket last May and I bought my game tickets in the fall when the NCAA put them on presale," said Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan has followed the Gamecocks closely ever since coach Dawn Staley took the reigns.

"I mean, it's just a phenomenal ride she's taking all the diehard fans on," he said.

Both Sullivan and the Sheler's witnessed the women's first Final Four in program history. But they're hoping for a better outcome this weekend.

"Four down, two to go," said Paul.

"It's got to be UConn. Everyone thinks UConn has a breeze to another championship. No drama. I'd love to see them give some drama," said Sullivan.

"To be the best, you got to beat the best," said Paul.

Tip-off against Stanford is Friday night at 7:30. The winner will take on the winner of UConn and Mississippi State.

© 2017 WLTX-TV