Charleston, SC (WLTX) -- Sports and superstitions go hand in hand. Some fans have superstitions that go bone deep, no matter how odd the lucky charm is.

"It's a feeling. Some things you gravitate towards and maybe I just really like to win," said Katie Lyon. Katie and her husband Wes are both Gamecock graduates and fans.

The Lowcountry couple will try anything to keep the Gamecocks on the winning side of the basketball bracket. Katie said, "I'm incredibly superstitious."

Katie said, before the Duke game in Greenville, they celebrated with brunch. Katie said, "They brought out a presentation of all the steaks. One was a 38 ounce tomahawk steak, the nicest steak that they offered. So I thought, we are about to play Duke, I think I need to order that."

Instead of throwing out the bone, they had other ideas according to Katie. She said, "I asked them to get the bone to go, because we felt it was lucky."

The Gamecocks went on to beat the Blue Devils and then the couple traveled to New York for the Elite Eight. Katie said, "We just walked straight to the stadium, brought the bone with us, hoping that Madison Square Garden would be cool with it, and they were awesome."

After both games in New York, the bone was now 3-0 at USC basketball games. The Lyons are now hoping to get two more wins under the bone's belt. They are making their plans for the Final Four.

Wes said, "It's a trip of a lifetime. This is the biggest thing that has ever happened to South Carolina sports. We are very, very excited."

Of course, the foot-long bone is going to the Final Four too. No matter how bad it may smell or look. The Lyons do not want to risk anything.

Wes said, "Can't clean the bone. It has too much good juju on it, can't wash that off."

The couple said they have already checked with TSA to make sure they can fly with the bone. They are not sure what they are going to do with it if the Gamecocks do win it all.

