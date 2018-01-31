Gamecock Fans Want Apology From Missouri Athletic Director

The University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, Dawn Staley, addressed the accusations made by the Missouri Athletics Director.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, Dawn Staley, addressed the accusations made by the Missouri Athletics Director.

In a radio interview, Jim Sterk blamed Staley for promoting a hostile environment, in which he said his players were spit on and racial slurs were used by fans.

Robbie Robinson has been a season ticket holder for the women's team for years, even following the women through their national championship journey.

"This is the best atmosphere in the country, as far as women's basketball is concerned. When this place is full, I don't see anybody having the support, like we have," said Robinson.

Michael Sullivan, a 10-year season ticket holder, agrees with Robinson.

"It is a wholesome, like apple pie, family atmosphere. People of all ages, all backgrounds, all races, all religions come together," he said.

That's why they were shocked to hear Missouri's Athletics Director accuse Gamecock fans of spitting on his players, and say Dawn Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere.

"I have never seen a single instance of fan misconduct or misbehavior at a Gamecock women's basketball game. We don't take kindly to someone trying to take down our hero," said Sullivan, who has been to every game since Staley became the head coach.

Robinson and Sullivan said there was booing and cheering Sunday night, but as of right now, there has been no evidence, showing whether fans were spitting on Missouri players or yelling racial slurs.

"In this day in age, you probably have 10,000 cell phones there. If it comes out, I'll be the first to apologize," said Robinson.

Robinson and Sullivan said they believe a retraction and apology from Sterk is necessary, given the lack of evidence.

