Gamecock Kaela Davis has a Secret Skill

Mar 25, 2017; Stockton, CA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kaela Davis in the Stockton Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament at Stockton Arena. South Carolina won 100-58. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, John Hefti)

Columbia, SC (USA Today)- Kaela Davis who won a national championship for the University of South Carolina, is headed to the WNBA with her 10th overall pick from the Dallas Wings, and she also has a secret skill.

USA Today's "For the Win" account tweeted this video asking if Davis could do a Rubik's Cube in under 90 seconds?

The video shows Davis' progress on the Rubik's Cube. She completes it in 47 seconds!

