Gamecock Kaela Davis has a Secret Skill

Columbia, SC (USA Today)- Kaela Davis who won a national championship for the University of South Carolina, is headed to the WNBA with her 10th overall pick from the Dallas Wings, and she also has a secret skill.
USA Today's "For the Win" account tweeted this video asking if Davis could do a Rubik's Cube in under 90 seconds?
The video shows Davis' progress on the Rubik's Cube. She completes it in 47 seconds!
USA Today
