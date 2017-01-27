Gamecock Swimming Scores 12 Event Wins

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- In day one of the SC College Invitational, USC bagged a dozen event wins en route to leads in both the women's and men's side.

On the mens' side Jordan Gotro placed first in the 1M Dive with a score of 339.00. In the 500m freestyle Thomas Peribonio recorded the win with a time of 4:26.00 and placing second was his teammate, Cody Bekemeyer.

Jack Smith picked up another USC win in the 200m individual medley with a time of 1:51.00. Fynn Minuth was best in the 200m fly scoring a time of 1:45.69. Nils Wich-Glasen took home the win in the 100m breast with a time of 54.04.

In the 400m medley relay Spring Valley HS's Jonathan Boland, Wich-Glasen, Minuth, and Peribonio took the title with a 3:15.33 time.

After day 1 the Gamecocks lead Wingate 134-27, UNC-Wilmington 135-31, Queens 111-50, and East Carolina 110-57.

The Gamecocks were very productive on the women's side as well, picking up 6 victories in total. Emma Barksdale took the victory in the 100m freestyle with a 50.99 time. Her teammate Edith Lingmann placed second.

Kersten Dirrane took home the win in the 100m breast, clocking a 1:02.38. Emily Cornell was best in the 200m backstroke with a 1:59.88 time. Julia Vincet also placed first in the 3m dive with a score of 328.40.

Lingmann, McKenna Keith, Barksdale, and Taylor Vincent led the way in the 200m freesttyle relay with a winning time of 1:34.40. Barksdale, Emily Cornell, Dirrane, and Mairyn Branaman took the 400m medley with a 3:45.72 time.

The Gamecock women lead East Carolina 111-56, Queens 122-42, UNC-Wilmington 134-33, and Wingate 129-25.

The SC College Invitational concludes Saturday at 10 a.m.

