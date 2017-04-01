Gamecocks Fans Still Proud of Team After Loss

A couple looks nervous during Saturday's Final Four match up between USC and Gonzaga. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The last five minutes of the historic match up between USC and Gonzaga kept students on their toes. The Village Idiot in Five Points was packed with Gamecock fans hours before tip-off.

"I feel pretty excited," says Alicia Saunders, USC student. "This is the first time we've made it in history, so obviously I'm a little excited."

With the Gamecocks down by nine at half time, there were some nervous looks from students, but they kept the faith throughout.

"We've been down by seven, down by nine before and we've come back," says Kevin Crawford. "We can win."

Fans rallied for the team, but in the end, USC came up short against Gonzaga.

However, students were happy to experience this memorable event.

"This sucks but, I had an opportunity to watch Frank Martin, Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin Macie take this school on a ride that it's never seen before," says Christian Raver. "Anybody who discounts that does not understand what college sports is all about."

Fans may be upset by the loss, but they are looking forward to the women's final game, where the Gamecocks will take on Mississippi State.



