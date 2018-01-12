Update: North Main Street Reopens Following Gas Leak

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A stretch of North Main Street in Columbia has reopened after it was briefly shut down following a gas leak.

The leak was in the 2800 to 3000 block, which is just past the split with River Drive, and goes up near Earlewood Park.

Columbia police were assisting with traffic control in the area. But around 10 a.m.,, Columbia police announced the road had reopened.

It's not clear yet what caused the gas leak.

© 2018 WLTX-TV