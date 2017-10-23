Gas Prices Fall In Columbia for Sixth Straight Week

(Photo: FeelPic)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The average gas prices in Columbia have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.44 per gallon.

"The national average gas price is lower for the sixth straight week, the longest such decline since the summer of 2016," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Perhaps even more wild is that the national average has now remained under $3 per gallon for nearly 3 years, or 1,087 days as the days of cheap oil have continued. While recent actions from OPEC may cause oil prices to hold above the key $50 per barrel level, there is no threat of a quick return to the $3 per gallon days," DeHaan said. "In fact, the national average may continue to decline for a few weeks before leveling off as gasoline inventories continue to heal after Harvey."

Including the change in gas prices in Columbia during the past week, prices yesterday were 13.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 28.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 12.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

