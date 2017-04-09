Gas Prices Rise Ahead of Summer

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Bad news at the pump. Average gas prices in Columbia have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy.

This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Columbia during the past week, prices yesterday were 27.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Analyst say the rise comes ahead of the summer and because of concerns overseas.

"While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it's not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

"Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world's largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices," DeHaan added.

