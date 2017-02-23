Gaston Man Found Dead in Home, Friends Hadn't Heard from Him in Weeks

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Gaston, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating the death of a man found in a home as a homicide.

Deputies found the body of 67-year-old Robert John Kobylak inside his home on Shadow Dale Drive on Monday. His friends had gotten concerned because he hadn't been heard from in weeks.

“Some items were left in disarray near Mr. Kobylak’s body and around his house," Sheriff Jay Koon. "That’s prompted us to investigate his death as a homicide.”

Kobylak's car was also not found in his driveway, and officers are hoping that will help them track down who may be responsible for his death.

“We’re asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla,” Koon said. “Mr. Kobylak’s car had a South Carolina license plate, MIL 958. Investigators have also been told the car only had one passenger side hubcap.”

People who may have information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

