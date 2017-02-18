Gathering Held at State House to Remember Burning of Columbia

152 years ago on February 17, William Sherman and his army burned Columbia, South Carolina during the Civil War. The participants at the State House rally on Saturday call the event a "gigantic war crime." (Photo: Tabitha Corley, Tabitha 2016)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- 152 years ago the City of Columbia was set on fire.

The South Carolina Conservative Action Council and supporters stood at the State House today to commemorate the burning of Columbia. It happened during Sherman's March to the Sea in 1865 during the Civil War.

Sherman and his troops destroyed much of the city, including the original State House. The group says it's important all sides of history are preserved.

The group says we live in a multicultural society and want people to accept them as a part of the culture too.

