Georgia Man Killed in I-20 Accident in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A man from Martinez, Georgia, was killed in an accident on I-20 Monday, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Bryan C. Andrews, 21, of Martinez, GA, was killed in a single car accident on I-20 Eastbound in Lexington County around 1:40 p.m., according to a statement from Fisher. Investigators say Andrews' car crashed into a pillar of an overpass bridge between mile markers 48 and 49.

Andrews, who is believed to have been wearing a seat belt at the time, died at the scene, investigators say. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

