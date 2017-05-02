Get Out And Vote: Special Election Primaries Are Today

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - You've seen the countless campaign advertisements, but not everyone is eligible to cast their ballot in Tuesday's two Special Election Primary races.

One of those races is on the national stage. The U.S. House of Representatives District Five seat became vacant after former Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R) was confirmed as the director of the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C.

Eleven candidates are vying for the District Five seat that serves 11 counties throughout South Carolina. Those counties are: Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York Counties.

Alexis Frank (D), Les Murphy (D), Archie Parnell (D), Chad Connelly (R), Ray Craig (R), Sheri Few (R), Tom Mullikin (R), Ralph Norman (R), Tommy Pope (R), Kris Wampler (R) are listed on the ballot.

In the case that this primary ends in a runoff, that race will be held on May 16. The voter registration deadline for the Special Election is May 21 and the Special Election will be held on June 20.

And in Richland and Sumter Counties, eight candidates are listed on the ballot for State Representative in District 70. Wendy Brawley (D), H. Heath Hill (D), Norman Jackson, Jr. (D), Patrick Morris (D), Harry Reese Sr. (D), Levola S. Taylor (D), Jermaine H. Walker (D), and George B. Wilson (D) are running for the seat that was previously held by the late Rep. Joe Neal (D).

In the case that this primary ends in a runoff, that race will also be held on May 16. The voter registration deadline for the Special Election is May 21 and the Special Election will be held on June 20.

Not all candidates have a website, therefore their Facebook or Twitter pages are included. After numerous attempts we were unable to get in touch with George B. Wilson. If Wilson does return our call, we will include his information.

If you would like to register to voter click here for more information. To find your polling location click here.

© 2017 WLTX-TV