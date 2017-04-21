Get ready to Strut Your Junk at Runaway Runway!

Columbia Design League's Runaway Runway (Photo: Columbia Design League)

Get ready to strut your junk! Columbia’s most outrageous night of fashion is coming up April 29 at the Columbia Museum of Art!

Designers from all over the state use recycled materials to create the hottest fashions, and then the models #StrutYourJunk!

This unforgettable experience is also an important fundraiser that benefits the educational programming of the Columbia Design League.

News 19’s Andrea Mock is hosting the night of fashion, fun, and artistic education.

Standing tickets are just $15, and a VIP seat on the runway is $50.

Visit Columbia Design League's website for tickets and more information.

