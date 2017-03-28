Get Your Computer Fixed for FREE on April 1!

On April 1, students will fix your computer for FREE!

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No, it's not an April Fool's Day joke. You can get your computer repaired for FREE at FIX-IT DAY this Saturday, April 1.

On FIX-IT DAY, student members of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) will repair your laptop and desktop computers for free. Simply bring them to the Swearingen Engineering Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Why, you might ask. "ACM student volunteers love the opportunity to use their computing knowledge, especially when it helps others" says Tori McQuinn, who is helping to organize the event. "Everyone is looking forward to serving the community and having fun fixing computers!"

The event is FREE and open to the public. You do not need to be affiliated with USC in any way.

Here are the details:

FIX-IT DAY

Saturday, April 1, 2017: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.*

Swearingen Engineering Center at USC

301 Main Street, Columbia SC

*Please bring your computer by 3 p.m. in order to have it fixed by 5 p.m.

If your computer cannot be fixed, you are welcome to leave it to be recycled.

Questions? Email uofscacm@gmail.com.

