Gilbert Man Killed in Lexington County Crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a fatal single-car accident in Lexington County Monday evening.

George T. Whittle, 56, of Gilbert died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident, according to Fisher.

The accident took place just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road in Lexington. According to Fisher, Whittle's vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Whittle, who was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.





© 2017 WLTX-TV