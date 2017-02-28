Giraffe Watch Continues

(Photo: Hardesty, Nicole)

Harpursville, NY (WLTX) - April, a 15-year-old giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York, is expected to give birth to a calf at any time.

The park is posting updates on April's condition twice a day. On Monday, keepers said April is happy and healthy. They say they've noticed her belly looks a bit raised but have not announced active labor yet.

If you can't get enough of April's wait for her calf, the Animal Adventure Park now has a giraffe emoji sticker pack for apple and Android for just $1.99. The park also plans to unveil their new giraffe print shirts today.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.

