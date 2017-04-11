Girl Hurt in Bounce House Accident Has 'Permanent Injuries,' Lawyer Says

(Photo: WHNS via CBS)

Taylors, SC (Greenville News) - A 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized after a gust of wind threw an inflatable bounce house 30 feet into the air at a church carnival in Taylors over the weekend, according to an attorney retained by family members.

Attorney Ryan Montgomery released a statement Tuesday saying Trinity Venegas suffered permanent injuries during a "tragic and avoidable incident" Saturday at Springwell Church on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

"The family of Trinity Venegas are thankful for all of the kind and thoughtful messages and prayers they have received from family, friends and people in the community," Montgomery said. "At this time, they ask for privacy so they can dedicate their full attention to providing Trinity with the help and support she needs as she heals from the permanent injuries sustained in this tragic and avoidable incident."

Four other children inside the inflatable were taken to the hospital, according to the church pastor. The accident happeend about 2 p.m., an hour after the carnival began.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman Drew Pinciaro said two off-duty deputies who were working security described seeing a dust cloud that looked like a "mini tornado" rip through the carnival, tearing several tents and two inflatables from their tethers.

One of the inflatables was empty and got tangled into nearby power lines before blowing out into the roadway, Pinciaro said.

The other flew about 30 feet into the air, causing several children to fall out, Pinciaro said.

"It was definitely a freak accident," he said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved