Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands is calling on members of the community to nominate women who are the kind of leaders girls strive to be.

The group is looking for women who invest in positive change, who are advocates that stand up for women, and women who serve and change the world for the better.

First launched in 1993 in Columbia, SC, the Women of Distinction event is a recognition and fundraising dinner that celebrates and honors outstanding women for their professional accomplishments, service to others, and impact on their community. Each year the Girl Scouts call upon the public to help identify women who exemplify excellence both through their professional achievements as well as their community volunteerism. Honorees are chosen based on four criteria: professional/community leadership, professional/community service, strong role model for girls and community visibility.

The nominations will be accepted until September 1, 2017.

You can find a link to download the nomination form and other criteria by clicking here.

This year’s Women of Distinction event in the Midlands will be held March 1, 2018 at the Columba Metropolitan Convention Center.

