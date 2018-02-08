Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Project Comes to Columbia

Award-winning book Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African-American Philanthropists, written by Charlotte, N.C. author Valaida Fullwood with photographer Charles Thomas.

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- After a nationwide tour, Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited will make its South Carolina debut in Columbia, SC on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Richland Library Main. The Soul of Philanthropy is a multimedia exhibition dedicated to sharing the tradition of African-American philanthropy, presenting the long and unsung legacy of black philanthropy, from generous donors of wealth to every day givers carving a way out of no way.

The exhibition illustrates Black philanthropy through highly innovative presentations, including luminous photographic prints on metal, iPad kiosks, video and interactive digital apps featuring music, poetry, photography, narratives and more. It comprises over a dozen vignette stories and more than 50 black- and white images that depict facets of giving across generations.

The inspiration for the exhibit comes from the award-winning book Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African-American Philanthropists, written by Charlotte, N.C. author Valaida Fullwood with photographer Charles Thomas.

The 400-page hardcover book celebrates the giving spirit through photography and stories that honor a centuries-old cultural custom. Valaida describes the books as “stories, so soulful and true, they resonate broadly and tap deeply at the core of people any and everywhere.”

The Soul of Philanthropy was developed with support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through a partnership with Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) and the giving circle New Generation of African American Philanthropists. The inaugural exhibition was hosted in Charlotte, N.C. at JCSU in 2015, and the exhibit has since traveled to museums, cultural institutions and campuses across the country in cities ranging from Denver, Colorado and Houston, Texas to cities in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. The exhibit is currently on display in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Soul of Philanthrophy project at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC. (Photo: Jon Strayhorn, (C)2014 Media Arts Collective LLC MAC330)

The exhibit will run at Richland Library Main from February 10, 2018 through May 6, 2018. Richland Library is located at 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Admission is free during the library’s regular visiting hours. WLTX News 19 is a proud media partner.

Find out more about the exhibit here.



