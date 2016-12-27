Giving Back to the Midlands After Giving Season

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- From the Salvation Army the the Harvest Hope Food Bank, charities and organizations around the Midlands have had a successful giving season.

Donations tend to dip severely after the holidays, although the need is still there.

The Salvation Army said they're still tallying up their red kettle donations. They're now kicking off a fundraiser to donate to families struggling to keep their electricity on.

Donations to Harvest Hope helped them serve 2.2 million meals in December alone.

However, food will be gone in a matter of a couple of weeks, so they encourage food and monetary donations, especially after the holidays.

If you can't give food or money, there are also other ways to give.

The American Red Cross is in a critical need for blood. They're holding blood drives all week long, including on Wednesday at Dorn VA and Providence Health.