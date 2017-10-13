Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A memorial service for the two soldiers killed in a training accident at Fort Jackson will take place next Tuesday, October 17, at the main post chapel at 10 p.m.

On October 6, a training accident went wrong at Fort Jackson, killing Pvt. Ethan Shrader of TN, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft of OH. Six other soldiers were injured and taken to the hospital.

Two of them are still recovering from their injuries in the hospital. They are Pvt. Emmett Foreman, whose status has downgraded from serious to fair, and Pvt. Hannah New, who remains at fair condition.

A GoFundMe page was set up on New's behalf and explains that she was injured when a military vehicle pulling a water buffalo, which is a trailer that can hold 400 gallons of water, ran over her.

The post on the page also said:

"She will need continued care and psychological counseling. Her husband will need to be there to assist her with caring for their 2-year-old son until she is physically and emotionally ready to do so herself."

Three of the other soldiers who were taken to the hospital have been released.

However, the status of Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr. is still unknown at this time.

Fort Jackson is still investigating the cause of the accident.



© 2017 WLTX-TV