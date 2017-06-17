'Gone But Not Forgotten' Says Widow of Slain Pastor

(Photo: Jennifer Pinckney Twitter)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - On the two year anniversary of the Charleston church massacre, the widow of the pastor was slain during the killings says her husband is "gone but not forgotten."

Jennifer Pinckney tweeted out the brief statement Saturday, the same day tributes were taking place for her husband, Clementa Pinckney, and the other eight victims of the crime.

A gunman shot and killed the victims inside Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, in a hate-inspired attack.

Clementa Pinckney was both the pastor of the historic church and a state senator. In addition to his widow, he left behind two young daughters, Eliana and Malana.

The family says they want to continue living out his legacy by being a voice for the voiceless. They have a foundation set up in honor of Rev. Pinckney.

For more information, please visit: http://senatorpinckney.org/

