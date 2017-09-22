The Homeless Man Asked for Money. This USC Student Gave Him His Lunch

The story of a stranger giving up his lunch to a homeless man in Columbia has gone viral. (Photo: Frazier, Janae, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The story of a stranger giving up his lunch to a homeless man in Columbia has gone viral.

A student from the University of South Carolina caught the Good Samaritan in the act and snapped a photo of him.

Charlotte “Charlie” Cannon shared the photo and a heartfelt message of what she witnessed on Facebook, as of Friday, more than 800 people have shared the post and 2900 ‘LIKES.’

“I feel kind of weird because I didn’t do anything like I just shared what he did and he should be the one getting all the attention not me but I’m really really blessed,” Cannon said.

Cannon said she noticed a homeless man on Assembly Street asking a young man for a few dollars for a burger.

She says the young man opened his book pack and gave the homeless man his Tupperware container filled with grilled chicken and rice.

“I was walking back from my 11:40 class,” Cannon explained. “He just literally handed it to the guy.”



Cannon said he did it without hesitation. She then took a picture of the Good Samaritan.

“I caught up to him and I said ‘hey that was a really nice thing that you did,’ and he was like ‘oh no that’s what everybody should’ve done, it wasn’t a big deal,’” the USC senior said.

She said she is surprised the post has received so much attention. She said she shared it because she wanted to share something positive online.

“I’ve never gotten that many ‘LIKES’ on anything before and I originally took the picture for a reminder for myself,” she beamed. “I was just stunned you know what I take for granted the fact that I have a variety to choose from and that man has to eat whatever he’s given and then he has trouble finding that.”

Cannon said because of the act of kindness she witnessed, she is now going to give back whenever she is approached by someone in need.

“If I do have a couple of dollars to spare, I’d happily give it to them, you know no matter what they’re going to do with the money if it’s a chance that it could help someone it’s definitely a good idea to try,” she said.

