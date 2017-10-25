GOP Caucus Calls for Dismissal of Suit by AP, Other Outlets at Wednesday Hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - House Republicans want the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a coalition of news outlets including The Associated Press seeking access to records involving a South Carolina political consultant charged in a growing probe of possible Statehouse corruption.



A judge is hearing arguments Wednesday from the state House Republican Caucus on why the suit should be dismissed.



The lawsuit filed earlier this year asks a judge to declare that the caucus is a public body subject to the state's Freedom of Information Act. As such, the suit argues, the caucus should make its records and meetings public.



The caucus denied a request to view payment records to the firms of Richard Quinn and his son, former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn. Both have been charged in an ongoing corruption probe.

© 2017 Associated Press