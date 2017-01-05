Gov. Haley Meets with Vice-President Elect Mike Pence

Nikki Haley (left) meets with Vice-President Elect Mike Pence (right). (Photo: Mike Pence Twitter)

Washington, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley met with Vice-President Elect Mike Pence Thursday in advance of her confirmation hearings later this month to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Pence tweeted afterward that he had a "great meeting" with Haley, adding she "will be a strong voice for the United States on the world stage."

President-Elect Donald Trump nominated Haley for the post back in November, just two weeks after the election. Haley does not have direct foreign policy experience, but Trump praised her skills at bringing people together and helping to woo foreign investments to South Carolina.

"She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals," Trump said at the time. "She will be a great leader representing us.”

Haley must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but it's not expected that her nomination will face any serious opposition. U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee told the Charleston Post & Courier Thursday that the Senate is looking at January 18 as a date for her hearing.

Haley will resign as governor as soon as she's confirmed. Lt. Governor Henry McMaster will take over for her when she does.