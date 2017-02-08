Gov. McMaster Doesn't Want Gas Tax Increase

Gov. Henry McMaster heads his first public meeting with his cabinet. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Despite several bills in the House and Senate that propose increasing the gas tax to fund roads revenue, Governor Henry McMaster says it should only be the last resort.

The governor spoke to the press for the first time Wednesday, more than two weeks after being sworn in to the position.

"We must examine all sources, all facts, and make a decision as to the best way to improve the roads," he said.

"But raising taxes is the absolute last resort- only when we are in desperate straits."

Lawmakers have been studying the roads issue, both funding and reform, for the last few year with the Department of Transportation.

Secretary Christy Hall has said the state would need to fund $1 billion a year for the next two decades to fix the current roads. When asked if we were currently at that point of last resort, McMaster repeated his statement.

"We must not raise taxes on our people unless it is the absolute last resort."

McMaster has made little known about his other agenda items for the state. When asked about the pension system, he said it has also been a part of his discussions.

"That's something that we must address as well and it is enormously important and we cannot break our commitment to those who have participated in that system and are relying on it," He said. "That's another one of our challenges."

In regards to the $5 billion he's requested for roads funding from President Donald Trump, McMaster says he hopes to hear something soon from Washington.

"I'm planning on going there to meet with the president or some of his people in the near future."

The D.O.T. gave the following statement on the federal funding request.

“SCDOT stands ready to put any new funds, whether state or federal, to work in accordance with the priorities that were outlined last week. Governor McMaster’s letter to the President incorporated those same priorities and, if funded at the federal level, it would be a good next step to implementing the proposed safety program, addressing the pavement condition needs on our Interstates and Primary routes, congestion along our freight corridors and continuing our bridge replacement program.”

