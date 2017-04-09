Gov. McMaster Names State Holiday after USC Women's Basketball Team

(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

(WLTX) -- After winning the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship, Gamecock nation has one more thing to dance about.

Gov. Henry McMaster has officially named Sunday "South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Day" throughout the state of South Carolina.

All eyes were on South Carolina as the team made a historic run in the 2017 March Madness tournament. Forward A'ja Wilson was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player and SEC Player of the Year. The team earned the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2016-2017 season.

The team will be celebrated with a parade in Downtown Columbia Sunday at 3 p.m. and a formal ceremony will take place at the State House.

Let's celebrate our national champions, South Carolina! Today is USC Women's Basketball day throughout the state. Posted by Henry McMaster on Sunday, April 9, 2017

