(WLTX) Hurricane Harvey is the first major hurricane to touch the U.S. since Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and has heavily effected the Texas coastline.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted Saturday morning that "Texans need prayers & help from SC." He says the South Carolina Emergency Management Department is working with officials in Texas and they are ready to send help.
People who would like assist with relief can click here.
