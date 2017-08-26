Henry McMaster (Photo: Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News)

(WLTX) Hurricane Harvey is the first major hurricane to touch the U.S. since Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and has heavily effected the Texas coastline.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted Saturday morning that "Texans need prayers & help from SC." He says the South Carolina Emergency Management Department is working with officials in Texas and they are ready to send help.

.@SCEMD notified TX counterparts earlier this week, SC is prepared & ready to deploy #HurricaneHarvey recovery & relief assets upon request — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 26, 2017

People who would like assist with relief can click here.

