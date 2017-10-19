File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, to stop charging customers for the failed nuclear construction project and to give refunds as well.

McMaster sent a letter to SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh Thursday.

In it, he calls for the company to "immediately cease" it's collection of $37 million per month that it gets from customers that covers the cost of the project that would have built two new reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Station.

Over the summer, SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned the multi-billion dollar project after years of construction and delays, leaving the fate of the effort. The move also meant 5,600 people were out of a job.

"I believe this is the right thing to do under these circumstances," McMaster said. "It is unreasonable and oppressive for SCANA to require its customers to bear the burden of actions and decisions in which customers played no part and over which they had no control."

Even though the project stopped, SCE&G was able to collect money from customers before the project, during the project, and for the future under a law passed in 2007.

McMaster also wants the company to use the money it got from a settlement with Toshiba, which was supposed to have built the reactors, to give refunds to customers.

SCE&G is being probe by federal regulators over the project's failure. McMaster is also working to try and sell Santee Cooper, which is state-owned, to a private company in an effort to restart the failed project.

Gov. McMaster to SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh by WLTX on Scribd

© 2017 WLTX-TV