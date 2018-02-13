Governor McMaster Signs Bill to Ban Nuisance Laws

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill that will protect businesses and manufactures across the state from communities and neighbors annoyed and upset with any practices that neighboring manufactures may perform.

McMaster stated that the law will help create jobs and protect businesses from unnecessary legal actions. The new law states that businesses and manufactories cannot be deemed a nuisance if their permits and licenses a comply with all local, state and federal laws.

The law was supported by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and was cheerfully meet with enthusiasm upon its passing. Opponents of this law see the possibility of homeowners rights being uprooted and ignored.

