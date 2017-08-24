Governor Sends Prayers to Family of Charleston Shooting Victim

(Photo: WCIV)

Charleston, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is sending condolences and praising law enforcement's efforts after a deadly shooting and hostage situation at a Charleston restaurant.

McMaster released the comments on Twitter about Thursday afternoon's shooting at Virginia's, a restaurant along King Street in the heart of the city's tourist district.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said one person was killed when a disgruntled ex-employee came back to the store and opened fire on one of his former co-workers. The suspect then held others hostage for almost three hours before he was shot by a Charleston Police officer.

"We send our prayers to lift up the families affected by today's tragedy in Charleston," McMaster wrote. "As they always do, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line today and likely prevented further loss of life. On behalf of a grateful South Carolina, thank you."

Neither the victim nor the shooter have been identified yet.

Tecklenburg said the shooting was not a hate crime or terror, but rather "this was a tragic case of a disgruntled indivdual...who took his anger into his own hands."

