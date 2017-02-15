Gov. McMaster Says Boeing Workers Shouldn't Join Union

(Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's chief executive says Boeing's workers should reject an effort to unionize the aviation giant's North Charleston facilities.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Gov. Henry McMaster said "there is no reason to put anyone in the middle" between Boeing and its workers.

Wednesday's vote of nearly 3,000 eligible production workers will determine if they'll be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Polling places opened early throughout the aviation giant's sprawling facility. The first of two voting shifts wrapped up around midmorning A second wave of voting takes place this afternoon. Machinists spokesman Jonathan Battaglia says the union feels Boeing workers are "ready to make history" with the vote.

Labor experts say a "yes" vote would have repercussions throughout the South, potentially inspiring other workers to think about unionizing. And, to the leaders trying to recruit businesses by promoting their states' lack of union presence, it'd make their jobs more difficult.

McMaster has only been in office a few weeks, after former Gov. Nikki Haley accepted a job as ambassador to the United Nations. He was an early backer of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and is expected to join the president on Friday when he visits South Carolina for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker's campus.



