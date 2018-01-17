Governor's State of the State Postponed Due to Snow

Henry McMaster (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's State of the State address has been postponed due to the snow that's impacting the state.

McMaster's spokesman, Bryan Symmes, announced on social media that due to the dangerous travel conditions in the Upstate and Midlands, the speech will not take place Wednesday night as scheduled. It's been rescheduled a week to January 24.

The address will be the first State of the State by McMaster, who took office last year after Nikki Haley resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The South Carolina Senate also announced it will not be in session Wednesday.

Snow accumulation is forecast for the northern and central Midlands. Many school districts either cancelled or delayed.

