Graham Says President's Comments were 'Step Backward' on Immigration Efforts

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - U.S Senator Lindsey Graham called President Donald Trump's closed door comments on immigration a "step backward" but said he remains committed to working with the president to make a deal.

Graham spoke to reporters after making a short speech at a prayer breakfast in Columbia Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Last Thursday, Graham was a group of senators and representatives who met with the president to outline a bipartisan deal that would have given permanent legal protection to DACA recipients--a group of young people sometimes referred to as 'Dreamers'--and increased border security.

During that meeting, sources and Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin say the president referred to African countries using a vulgar term, and questioned why the country needed more immigrations from those areas as well as Haiti.

The president has since come out and denied making those comments, and two Republican senators who were also in the room back up the president's side.

Graham, however, won't directly say what the president said, but felt it necessary to rebuke the president's works in front him that day.

"What I heard I didn't like," Graham said. "And I'm trying to solve a problem. And I'm going to focus on what comes next. What comes next is a bipartisan solution that will have a DACA solution and hopefully will have a down payment on fixing a broken immigration system including border security. "

"We're not going to get there by the president tweeting, we're not going to be there by him trying to blame Democrats that's not going to work. The only pathway forward is a bipartisan deal."

Durbin said Graham challenged the president, and that Graham's action took courage.

"I can tell you that I had my say, based on what I heard. I appreciate Sen. [Dick] Durbin very much.," Graham said.

"On Tuesday he spoke in front of a bipartisan group of members of the House and Senate. That Donald Trump was wonderful. That Donald Trump talked about security and compassion. You can't have one without both. So we're going to have a secure border, but we're going to have to do it in a compassionate way. He challenged Republicans and Democrats to work together. He talked about

comprehensive immigration reform. That Donald Trump is someone who can lead this country in a very successful fashion.

"By Thursday something had changed," the senator added. "Thursday was a step backwards and my goal is to get us moving forward again. "

"I will work with him and I will stand up to him. I will do both. At the end of the day there is no solution without him."

"The discourse right now is pretty low. We're producing some pretty good policy but those of us in my business need to up their game. It's pretty embarrassing when you have to take your children out of the room just to report the news. So the only thing I can do is control me. I can't make anybody change but me. And I told the folks here today the best way to honor Martin Luther King in 2018 for me is to make sure that we don't go backward, we may not go forward as fast as we'd like, we may have differences about what forward looks like, but we sure as hell know what backward looks like, and we're not going backward."

"Our divisiveness is not just along racial lines, it's along ideological lines. I'm a conservative Republican who understands that liberal Democrats have a point of view, and like Ronald Reagan I want to find common ground where we can.

"Dr. King focused on individuals more than he did anything else. He fought against racial injustice in terms of American institutions. He changed those institutions, but his goal was to change the hearts of people."

"So what I'm trying to do in Washington is fix a problem that affects people. There are 800,000 people who have been given legal status. They came here as young people, some of them are young adults now. And they've got no place else to go. My now famous meeting with the president was about solving a problem to secure our country and to be compassionate and understand with these 800,000 children. When you tell them to go home, the only home they know is America. So I'm going to work with the president with Republicans and Democrats, and we're going to

fix this problem, we're not going to demagogue this problem. There will be a solution to the needs of the 800,000 and hopefully beyond. There will begin to be an effort to secure our borders. This is a first step in a long journey.

"But I'm here to tell the people of South Carolina that I went to Congress and now the Senate for a purpose: to fix problems. And the only way you're going to fix a problem in Washington is to get a bipartisan solution, and I urge the president to lead us to that bipartisan solution. Mr. President close the deal. Eighty percent of Americans want to give the DACA kids a better life and 80 percent of Americans want to secure the border and change a broken immigration system."

"It's going to take you Mr. President working with Republicans and Democrats to get this done. It's not going to be done on Twitter by Twitter. It's going to be done by talking and understanding."

