Great Weather for Easter

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure over the northeastern part of the country will dominate the weather across South Carolina this weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. This will be ideal weather for Easter weekend.

The very warm weather will continue into the beginning of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. However, a cold front will be approaching from the north late Monday that will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday with the front in the vicinity. The front will begin to retreat north on Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be pushing near 90 degrees for the latter part of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy with little chance for any rain. The next change in the weather will come next weekend as there will be a chance for showers and cooler weather.

Note: This weekend is a good time to start that garden. The threat of a frost or freeze appear to be over for the season.

