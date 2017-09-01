Great Weather for the Labor Day Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dry air will be pushing into the Midlands for the weekend and there will be plenty of sunshine. Afternoons will be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. This will be the weather into the beginning of next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in advance of a cold front. The front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday night bringing milder conditions for the end of the week. There may be lingering showers on Thursday, but the sun will return by Friday.

We will be monitoring the progress of Hurricane Irma. It is not expected to have any impact on our weather this weekend or over the next seven days. However, it may be close enough to be of concern by next weekend. We will continue to watch. Stay tuned!

© 2017 WLTX-TV