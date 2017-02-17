Great Weekend for the Opening of Baseball Season

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The USC baseball season opened on Friday to sunshine and unseasonably warm weather. The air was dry with temperatures more typical of April.

Warm weather will continue for the weekend series, but there will be an increase in clouds during the day on Saturday. There will be a slight chance of a shower late in the day. Any rain will be light and brief with the clouds moving out by daybreak on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday and it will be warmer.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected for the next week. It will be dry for the early part of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday and it will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of the workweek. A slight chance of a shower is possible for Wednesday and Friday, but much of the area will remain dry.

(© 2017 WLTX)