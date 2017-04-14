Greenville Design Review Board Member Found Shot Dead

Greenville, SC - Mike Mecklenburg, a member of the city of Greenville's Design Review Board, was found shot to death early this morning, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Michael William Mecklenburg, 59, of 109 E. Earle Street, was found dead inside a vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. on Power Street from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Parks Evans said.

The manner of death is "suspicious," Evans told The Greenville News. The coroner's office is investigating and is trying to determine more specifically Mecklenburg's manner of death.

City Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle, who appointed Mecklenburg to the DRB post from her council district, said that he had been working as an Uber driver in recent months.

