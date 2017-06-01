Greenville Police Investigating 'Skeletal Muscle' Found in CVS Container

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

Greenville, SC (Greenville News) The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the discovery of a shipping container that had a "skeletal muscle of some kind," inside of it, the Police Department said.

Greenville police were dispatched Thursday to the CVS on Main Street, and the Coroner's Office and county forensics also responded.

The object was inside of a secured CVS shipping container that appears to have originated in North Carolina and traveled through Georgia before arriving in Greenville, the Police Department said. The material is being prepared for DNA testing to determine if it is human or animal, police said.

"Our detectives are working to track the container origins to see if an industrial or other accident may have occurred or if there is another explanation for the object," said Johnathan Bragg, spokesman for Greenville Police Department.

The container had held other products, none of which were meat or dairy related, police said. The coroner's preliminary evaluation indicated the material was not a tongue.

