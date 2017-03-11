Grocery Store Coming to Downtown Columbia

New grocery store headed to downtown Columbia (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Soda City farmer's market takes over Main Street in downtown Columbia and provides fresh produce and food items to the city center, but it only happens once a week. Now, there is a more permanent option coming to the area.

Local Yocal will be grocery store in what is now office space across from the Richland County Court House. It will be located at 1712 Main Street.

"It will have your normal grocery items and things that people use everyday, but they're going to specialize in fresh locally sourced products, vegetables and meat," said Matt Kennell, the president of the city center partnership.

Kennell says he hopes the store will fill the city's void for produce.

"Since it's impossible to close down Main Street everyday for Soda City, this market will give those same kind of people a place to shop and eat on a regular basis," Kennell said.

Kennell says Local Yocal will be ready for construction in a month or two and should be open before the end of the year.

